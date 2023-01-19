Gotta have it! Kim Kardashian’s passion for cultural history and the finer things in life has led to her borrowing and buying some one-of-a-kind items over the years.
In May 2022, the Hulu personality wore Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic Bob Mackie dress to the Met Gala. She borrowed the garment — which Monroe famously wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962 — from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, and said she lost 16 pounds to fit into it.
“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” the KKW Beauty founder told Vogue ahead of the gala, noting that the dress couldn’t be altered at all due to its historic significance. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”
“Historic garments should not be worn by anybody, public or private figures,” the International Council of Museums (ICOM) said in a statement at the time, per Art News. “Prevention is better than cure.”
Mackie himself also took issue with the decision, telling Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, “I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”
Kardashian’s Marilyn moment wasn’t the last time she would channel a cultural icon. In January 2023, the California native paid $200,000 for Princess Diana’s famous Attallah cross via Sotheby’s auction Royal and Noble Sale.
“Through Attallah’s friendship with Princess Diana, he loaned it to her several times over a number of years,” Sotheby’s wrote via Instagram ahead of the sale. “It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.” (Diana died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997.)
Scroll through for a look at the unique items Kardashian has bought and borrowed over the years:
To keep the dress in mint condition, Kardashian changed out of the original gown and into a replica once off the red carpet. However, not everyone approved of the reality TV star wearing the famous ensemble.
The jewel — which was created in the 1920s by court jeweler Garrard and features a Fleurée cross set with square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamonds — was purchased by Naim Attallah and lent to Diana in 1987.
Jackie Kennedy's Watch
The Selfish author scored the former First Lady’s Cartier watch in June 2017, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Kardashian bid $379,500 on the piece, which has the date “February 23, 1963” engraved on it.
Janet Jackson's Clothes
In May 2021, Kardashian obtained the custom-made shirt and pants that Jackson wore in her 1993 “If” music video. Julien’s Auctions confirmed the sale via Twitter, noting that the outfit had been sold for $25,000.
“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a clip of the “If” video.
Marilyn Monroe's Dress
Kardashian donned the famed gown for the 2022 Met Gala, sparking criticism in the process.
The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum — which loaned the SKIMS founder the dress — responded to the backlash in a statement to the Daily Beast.
“We basically had many conversations with Kim and her team and put a lot of requirements in place with security and with the handling of the dress,” Amanda Joiner, Vice President of Licensing and Publishing, said. “The dress was never with Kim alone. It was always with a Ripley’s representative. We always ensured that at any time we felt that the dress was in danger or ripping or we felt uncomfortable about anything, we always had the ability to be able to say we were not going to continue with this.”
An Emmy Award
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum once bought her mother, Kris Jenner, an Emmy award, although Jenner admitted that she couldn’t remember whose Emmy it had been.
“Kim gave it to me for my 60th birthday. … You can buy them. Kim bid for it in an auction,” the momager told her daughter Khloé Kardashian during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians.
Princess Diana's Cross
According to TMZ, Kim placed the winning bid of $200,000 on the iconic cross in January 2023. According to Sotheby’s, the necklace was one of Diana’s “favorite” pieces.