Upping the ante! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already established that their next-level couple style is all about the edge. Think: leather, latex and grunge galore. Hey, the 42-year-old Poosh founder has even experimented with some fake fangs.

But the couple’s current trip Italy has brought about a whole new chapter in their joint fashion evolution — and it’s all about color coordination.

Because whether the duo is stepping out for a shopping trip, indulging in pasta and gelato or showing up to a couture fashion show, their matchy-matchy style (and insane PDA!) has reached new heights.

The beginning of their trip was less about the clothes and more about the views, as the duo got hot and heavy while enjoying a boat ride along the coast. Still, they made sure to stick to similar swimwear for the outing.

“That’s Amore,” the mom of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, captioned an Instagram post of the two. She wore a little black Gucci bikini, while Barker rocked black swim trunks.

When it came time to shop around town, the duo stayed true to their gothic-inspired style. The wellness guru slipped on a pair of studded mules from Givenchy with a lace-up red mini skirt and a black bustier.

The 45-year-old drummer on the other hand kept things casual — albeit color coordinated — in black jeans and a graphic T-shirt. Oh, and we’d be remiss not to mention that the two seemingly wore matching shades.

Checking out stores and stands isn’t all the two were up to during their getaway. The couple, who were first linked in January, also explored the city via a gondola ride — and they proved that opposites attract.

For the romantic boat ride, both Kardashian and Barker opted for monochromatic ensembles, black and white respectively. Casual clothes aside, the happy couple showed Us that they know how to clean up nicely when need be.

During their vacation, they attended the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show, which was held in St. Mark’s Plaza. For the second installation of the show, which took place on Monday, August 30, the pair looked effortlessly chic in all-black ensembles.

Kardashian opted for a black off-the-shoulder mini and black pumps, whereas Barker wore a black suit that exposed his tattoo-covered chest.

As their stylish escapades continue throughout their Italian vacation, keep scrolling to see their best — and fabulously coordinated — style moments.