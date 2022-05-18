It’s here! La La Anthony’s second collection with PrettyLittleThing has arrived — and it’s right on time for prepping our summer wardrobes.

The Power actress, 39, curated a size-inclusive edit of 20 pieces for the UK-based brand. Silhouettes range from sexy figure-flattering mini and maxi dresses to matching sets in a variety of fun prints, patterns and one of her all-time favorite textiles: mesh.

In Anthony’s words, the new collection is “a solid mix of sexy, edgy and bold styles that can take you from a beach vacation to a casual day out with your friends.”

The Power Playbook author tells tells Us Weekly’s Stylish that the collection reminds her of “being on vacation and the summertime.”

“It’s always exciting adding new summer looks to your wardrobe in preparation for vacation and I always get hyped trying new styles to update my closet,” she adds.

Her favorite piece in the collection? “The chocolate brown two-piece,” she says (specifically the Chocolate Brown Textured Crop Top, $30 and the matching High-Waisted Leggings, $35). “It looks incredible for any event.”

The Total Request Live alum loves the set so much, in fact, that she wore it to a PrettyLittleThing brand dinner celebrating the collection launch on Monday, May 16.

Like Rachel Zoe, Anthony deems two-piece sets a must-have for summer. “They’re effortless to put together,” she says, adding that they’re easy to “switch up” and team with other pieces in your wardrobe.

In addition to matching sets, she’s crushing on bright patterns and versatile silhouettes, or “outfits for the day that can be revamped for the evening,” she says.

Anthony has been a PLT brand ambassador since 2021 and released her first collection this past November.

The TV personality takes her ambassador very seriously. “I’m honored to be a PLT ambassador and I enjoy adding in my own creative spin to PLT,” she says. “It’s been such a fun process and getting to hear everyone’s reactions have been so positive.”

“I’m excited for everyone to get their hands on this one,” she concludes. Keep scrolling to shop the collection — and check out some epically good campaign images of Anthony herself.