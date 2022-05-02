Calling all Rachel Zoe fans! The world-renowned stylist just launched her debut fashion collection with Express — and the line might just become your spring-summer uniform.

Launching today, the capsule collection epitomizes the style icon’s signature look, which she aptly defines as “glamorous Bohemian.” (After all, the mom of two famously loves a caftan and all things metallic.)

“In doing this collection, it was really about trying to bring a little bit of the Rachel aesthetic into the Express world and breathe some ’70s glamour into it,” Zoe tells Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusively.

Her ideal summer wardrobe? “I like it to be incredibly comfortable and easy and lightweight, but still look really chic and polished enough to kind of go anywhere,” she says. “Like from a beach party to a cocktail party at a residence.”

That’s precisely the vibe of the Rachel Zoe x Express collection, which comprises everything from flare jeans and bold animal print tops to special occasion wear like metallic dresses and blazers.

The collection was brought to life under the creative direction of Hilda Batayneh, executive creative director at Reunited Clothing. Together, the duo conceptualized and executed the line virtually amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoe says it’s “really hard” to choose a favorite in the collection (though it’s usually “not that difficult,” she admits), but one piece that she’s “completely obsessed with” is the metallic one-shoulder gown that she wore to Coachella. “I can’t wait to wear it again,” she tells Us.

She’s also crushing on “set dressing,” a trend which she expects to have a major moment this summer. Naturally, there’s plenty to choose from in the Express x Rachel Zoe collection.

She has a particular affinity for the Rachel Zoe Metallic Puff Sleeve Crop Top ($98) and matching Rachel Zoe High Waisted Metallic Pleated Skirt ($128), the reason being she “really loves a cute little off the shoulder top with a maxi skirt.”

In keeping with the theme of sets, there’s also the three-piece ivory suit, which looks straight off the red carpet and is “so comfortable and easy to wear,” says Zoe. It also has this style editor’s seal of approval.

While this is Zoe’s first specially designed collection with Express, she’s been the lead style editor of the company’s Community Commerce program since last November.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see — and shop — these pieces and more from the Express x Rachel Zoe collection.