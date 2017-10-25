What’s better than one of your favorite female-founded fashion brands releasing a new collection of accessories and daywear? Two of them. La Ligne (known for their chic librez le nipple tees) and Cuyana (a brand that makes chic and affordable accessories and basics loved by Jessica Alba) have teamed up to give us all a capsule of pieces that not only empower women with classic style, but also give them quality craftsmanship to carry them through their days and travels. See every piece in the collection and shop it here!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.