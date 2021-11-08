Hailey! Salma! See What the Stars Wore to the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Well dressed guests! The LACMA Art + Film Gala was held on Saturday, November 6, and there’s no question that everyone in attendance made sure to show up in style.

The 10th annual event, which was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, honored Steven Spielberg in addition to two portrait artists for President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s also worth noting that the big shebang was presented by Gucci, so it was obviously fitting that handful of those in attendance were dressed by the brand.

Miley Cyrus for instance, who is an ambassador for the brand’s beauty line, arrived in a Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration that had everyone stopping in their tracks. With a floral print pattern associated with Gucci and Balenciaga’s iconic pants-meets-boots silhouette, the 28-year-old singer certainly made a statement. The “Party in the USA” vocalist, who works with stylist Bradley Kenneth, accessorized her look with Rahaminov Diamonds and jewelry by Ruchi and Jared Lehr.

Salma Hayek also repped the brand for the big event, wearing a strapless sequin number with a violet to hot pink ombré finish. She teamed the stunning dress with a statement necklace and a little pink clutch.

While Cyrus and Hayek decided to go big with patterns and glitz, other stars kept things on the simpler side. But that doesn’t mean they looked any less stylish.

Take Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for example. The star, who was recently tapped as an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, opted for a classic and timeless ivory gown by the fashion house.

With a plunging neckline and padded shoulders, the frock oozed sleek sophistication. The 24-year-old model, who is newly working with stylist Karla Welch, paired the dress with jewels by Tiffany & Co. Her glam aligned perfectly with the vibe of the gown, too. Hairstylist Jen Atkin gave the Superga ambassador a slicked back bun, while makeup artist Mary Phillips kept things glowy and light, but added a pop with a deep red lip.

Eva Longoria also opted for a simple yet stunning gown, wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress that was covered in small sequins from top to bottom. With a low back and off-the-shoulder neckline, the 46-year-old star proved that she can dominate each and every red carpet.

To see all of these fabulous looks and all of the other fashion from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Awards, keep scrolling. Because from Elle Fanning’s sheer Gucci gown to Paris Hilton’s custom Pamella Roland dress, we’re rounding up the best looks from the evening, ahead!