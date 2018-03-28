Talk about fitspo #goals! Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham are two of the most in-demand models on the planet, and it turns out the ladies are as fierce in the gym as they are on the catwalk. Kloss and Graham gave us major friend and workout inspiration on Tuesday, March 27, when they posted a picture of their best bird pose while sweating it out at celeb-favorite exercise spot Dogpound in NYC.

The Kode with Klossy founder, rocking a cobalt blue sports bra and leggings, held up the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl with her feet as she expertly kept her balance in a cool black tights with mesh detailing and a matching bra top. Graham captioned her Instagram pic “real friends never weigh you down!!!,” while Karlie wrote “I Got You.” It was all enough to have us on the phone with our besties to set up a gym date in the perfect outifits. Keep scrolling to see our favorite yoga pants, sports bras and crop tops inspired by the supermodels!