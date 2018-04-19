The dynamic duo is back at it! After launching the Back to School collection in 2017, Sally Hansen has once again collaborated with Crayola to create a new selection called the Spring Fling series. While the first set was bold, traditional and leaned toward primary hues, the latest set heads towards soft and pale a la those irresistible Easter egg hues – an absolute perfect vibe for the spring.

The limited-edition collaboration includes six new pastel shades: Wisteria (purple), Cotton Candy (pink), Melon (coral), Canary (yellow), Sea Green and Sky Blue. Did we mention they’re being released under Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri series? That means these polishes are fast drying and over 30 percent more chip resistant. So if your patience hasn’t improved since your coloring book days, no problem.

And if that isn’t enough to delight your inner pre-schooler, the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri bottles are each designed with Crayola’s signature black wavy stripe. This whimsical touch instantly brings us back to our childhood when we’d spend most days coloring with any Crayola product. Fast forward 20 years later and we’re still at it, but this time our steady hands stay within the lines. The collection is out now, each shade about $4 and they’re selling out fast, so get scrolling!