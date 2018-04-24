Letitia Wright is a style star on the rise! 2018 is shaping up to be a big year for the British actress, who starred in the blockbuster smash Black Panther and is also part of the surefire hit Avengers: Infinity War. But it is not just her acting that has captured our attention. The 24-year-old has been owning the red carpet with her fearless fashion choices that are both youthful and fun, and we have a feeling she is quickly going to rise through the ranks to become a bona fide trendsetter.

After being named one of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits in 2015 and playing roles in several British television shows, the actress had her global breakthrough this year in the part of Shuri in Black Panther. Just like her fashionable costars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, Wright rocked some seriously fierce looks throughout the film’s press tour, and she has proven to be equally stylish off the red carpet as well. Whether she is rocking a tuxedo jacket over a tracksuit (seriously, it looked as cool as it sounds!) or stunning in a Gucci gown, the actress always seems to be having fun with her outfit choices.

With her role in Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the novel Ready Player One, a cameo in Drake’s music video for his song “Nice for What” and the latest Avengers flick about to be released, we know we’ll be seeing a lot more of Letitia very soon. Keep scrolling to see her best fashion looks!