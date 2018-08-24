Lily Aldridge is having a busy week! The brunette beauty announced she is expecting her second child with husband Caleb Followill in a sweet Instagram post showing off her growing belly on Sunday, August 19, and now she’s got one more thing to celebrate — the launch of her cool new Levi’s campaign. The model is starring in pics for the iconic denim brand’s fall-winter 2018 Made & Crafted collection, and the throwback jean styles and cozy coats have Us ready for the change of season.

Shot in downtown Los Angeles by Quentin de Briey and styled by celeb-fave Karla Welch, Aldridge is the ultimate cool girl in white tees and vintage-inspired jeans and jackets. The Made & Crafted line features premium Japanese and Italian denim and blends Levi’s SoCal roots with a more fashion-forward flair.

The fall-winter 2018 collection of jeans, tops and outerwear is available now at Levi.com, and keep scrolling for a look at Aldridge’s cute campaign pics!