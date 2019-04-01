’Tis the season to treat yourself! April 15 (i.e. tax day) will be here before you know it, and if you are expecting to get a little money back in your bank account this year, we’ve got plenty ideas on how to spend it. Sometimes it’s the littlest things that make the biggest impact in our daily routine, which is why we’ve found splurge-worthy swaps for some of your beauty, fashion and households basics (think: lux lip balms, celeb-approved earrings, multi-tasking phone cases and more).

For starters, you can make a concerted effort to help the environment and inject some extra good vibes into your day with a crystal-infused reusable water bottle. Since you’re supposed to be drinking eight glasses a day anyway, you might as well sip them with a bit balancing amethyst or loving rose quartz mixed in.

When it comes to updating your beauty routine, high-tech hair dryers and nano current devices mean you can ditch your salon appointments in favor of fab at-home blowouts and facials. All the while, clutch-like makeup cases with tons of pockets and compartments will make getting glam on the go feel, well, a lot more glam.

Whether it’s time to refurb your phone with a tricked out case, improve your skincare regimen with a potent CBD oil or step up your workout game with a new gym bag, we’ve got some splurge-worthy upgrade ideas. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite luxury beauty, fashion and lifestyle upgrades!