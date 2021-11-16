Top 5

Make the Holidays More Stylish With These Luxe Picks for Less From Saks OFF 5TH— Before They’re Gone!

Winter is coming … which means, so is our fave holiday: Black Friday! Get a jumpstart on your gift-giving (or, let’s be real, just treat yourself!) with these luxe and affordable picks from Saks OFF 5TH. Don’t hesitate! Saks OFF 5TH inventory sells out, so if you see the perfect gift at the right price, buy it before it’s gone.

Sophisticated Slides

SO5 Sophisticated Slides

These chic Valentino by Mario Valentino quilted leather slides are absolutely *chef’s kiss.* Shop now to gift mom with this stunning and elegant accessory — for under $200.

Charming Chain Bracelet

SO5_GG1_GalleryImages_Bracelet

Our absolute fave pick for your BFF, this delicate chain bracelet (which is under $100!) centers around a romantic heart charm studded by diamonds. Friendship bracelets just got a major upgrade!

Winning Watch

SO5 Winning Watch

Your main squeeze will this elegant Versus Versace statement watch, which features gold-tone stainless steel and the signature Versace lion’s head logo. Get it now because time is ticking on this find!

Chic Crossbody

SO5 Chic Crossbody

This sophisticated leather Valentino by Mario Valentino bag goes with literally everything, from a holiday party LBD to a sparkly New Year’s Eve ‘fit. This is an absolute must-have for someone with excellent taste — and who are we kidding, that’s you!

Bold Bucket Bag

SO5 Bold Bucket Bag

Slay the gifting game with this gorgeous number! Enveloped in beachy macrame, this super on-trend Staud bucket bag is the essence of casual luxury. Perfect for your ultra-stylish daughter, or your TikTok famous cousin. Don’t let this one get away!

