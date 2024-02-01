Megan Thee Stallion brings hot girl energy to every red carpet she graces.

When it comes to fashion, the Texas born rapper practices what she preaches in her hits “Savage” and “Body” through skin-baring, curve-hugging gowns — some of which we’re still thinking about.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023, Megan nailed the naked trend in a strapless Brandon Blackwood dress that featured sheer paneling and a sweetheart neckline. She delivered even more drama with a sparkly choker and a slicked-back hairdo.

Another standout style moment from Megan came at the 2022 Met Gala. She looked angelic in a gold-embellished gown by Moschino, which featured feathered shoulder pads made to look like wings. The dress was completed with mesh fabric on the bodice, a thigh-high slit and a cascading train. For glam, the hip hop star rocked metallic eye shadow and wore her hair in a sleek coiffure.

To see more of Megan’s sexy style, keep scrolling: