Meghan Markle Gave a Masterclass in Daytime Formalwear in a $2,000 Altuzarra Mididress

With just one month to go until their May 19 nuptials, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather in London on Wednesday, April 18, with a visit to the Commonwealth Youth Forum. In what just may be our favorite look of hers to date, the bride-to-be took advantage of the 72 degree temperatures by wearing a sleeveless Altuzarra dress and draping a cute Camilla and Marc blazer over her shoulders. It was a masterclass in transitional dressing!

The double-breasted pinstripe shirtdress by Altuzarra was perfect for the daytime reception. The Audrey Tie Waist Striped Button Dress retails for $1,995, and it isn’t the first time she’s worn the brand. For an appearance in Birmingham last month, Meg carried the $995 Altuzarra’s Ghianda Saddle Bag in navy.

In keeping with her go-to utilitarian-chic style, the former Suits star accessorized her ivory and black midi by draping the structural $700 Marguerite blazer by Australian brand Camilla and Marc over her shoulders and adding some height to the ensemble with the strappy $475 Paramour stiletto from British designer Tamara Mellon’s collection. Not afraid to mix prints, Meg toted a striped $221 cross-body bag by Orton Studio to complete the look.

With her signature center-parted blowout and minimal makeup, the royal-in-training looked perfectly polished — but still stylish — for a springtime engagement. Needless to say, we are looking to copy her chic shirtdress ASAP. Keep scrolling for similar styles!