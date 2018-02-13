Another day, another cool-princess look coming at us all from Meghan Markle. Her wedding may be a few months off (on May 19), but the bride-to-be is wasting no time sending us all into a fashion tizzy. This time, Markle made an appearance in Edinburgh, Scotland, in a sleek and contemporary take on the Highlands staple: Tartan. From her green Burberry overcoat to her coordinated forest green Strathberry bag, shop similar styles to snag the look from her Scottish appearance!
