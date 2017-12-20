Like her soon-to-be sister-in-law before her, Meghan Markle is quickly becoming a soothsayer at charming her fiancé’s family with the art of dressing well. Perfect example: the former actress and royal-to-be wore a beautiful black and white lace frock from Self-Portrait (which she accessorized with dainty Maison Birks Snowflake round jacket earrings, by the way) that was equal parts feminine, demure and unexpected for the Queen’s holiday luncheon on Wednesday, December 20. While the exact look that she wore to dazzle her future family (and the world) isn’t currently unavailable, Stylish found some similar looks that are just as elegant and whimsical for you to rock at your next wow-necessary affair.

