We’re about to hit peak cozy season, and thanks to Meghan Markle, we have found our new classic comfy (yet chic) staple. The royal-adjacent was spotted out and about in London, festively matching the weather in a sleek Sentaler Royal Baby Alpaca Classic Wrap, a piece that could be worn with smart separates, a fancy frock or even athleisure separates. Shop her exact scarf or one of our other suggestions and stay toasty this season!

