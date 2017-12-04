But one week ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement and May 2018 wedding to the rest of the world. Since then, it’s been a flurry of stylish photo opps (that cream wrap waist coat, though) and chic official engagement debuts revealing her strong coat game. Now that we’ve had enough time to get a taste of the soon-to-be royal’s signature style, there’s a better idea of what Markle could wear for the big day. Check out our guide to the designers who could end up concocting Meghan Markle’s wedding dress from her spring 2018 nuptials with Prince Harry.