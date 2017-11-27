Let the countdown to the royal wedding begin! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at a photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Monday, November 27, and it is reported that their nuptials will take place in spring 2018. All of which to say: Stylish is counting down to the day her wedding dress is revealed. Of course, with the wedding a ways off, it’s hard to know exactly what the gown will look like. However, in a 2016 interview with Glamour magazine, Markle did hint at some of her bridal inspo — which includes American Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Christmas After Engagement

When asked about her favorite celebrity wedding dress, Markle sent one back to a ‘90s style queen Bessette Kennedy, wife of John F. Kennedy Jr., adding that the late icon’s dress was “everything goals.”

We’ll jog your memory: Bessette Kennedy wore a Narcisso Rodriguez slip dress, which caused quite the uproar at the time because it was so simple, yet chic and elegant.

Meghan Markle Stuns in Winter White Line the Label Coat for Engagement Press Conference

The Suits actress spilled about her bridal aesthetic when asked about her idea of the perfect wedding dress. Markle remarked that because she has the luxury of wearing beautiful pieces of clothing every day for work, her personal style — wedding or not — is very pared down and relaxed. “Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” said Markle. The actress added that while she counts Delphine Manivet and Christo Costarellos as some of her favorite designers for their uniqueness and beauty, she will “always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.”

Meghan Markle’s Stunning Engagement Ring From Prince Harry: All the Details

In other words, Meghan might don a unique combination of a romantic and structural design from one of the aforementioned designers, but we know she’s going to keep it classic a la Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!