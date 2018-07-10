After years of Hollywood championing the down-to-there-low-V plunging neckline and the naked dress, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex otherwise known as former actress Meghan Markle, has ushered in a new era in which chaste and modest cuts are as glamorous as the barely there aesthetic. Specifically the boatneck cut — an elegant neck-elongating and dainty silhouette that enhances the shoulders without showing too much skin.

Markle favors this chic design as one of her most often reached for looks — hey, she even wore the cut in her custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding gown. In fact, she wore boatneck dresses to multiple official occasions in a very short period, from her bespoke Christian Dior dress at the 1005h Anniversary of the RAF to her Ralph Lauren sheath at Prince Louis’ christening to her show-stopping sunny Brandon Maxwell mididress that she wore to the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception.

Our point: this Audrey Hepburn-esque style revival couldn’t have come at a better time thanks to one Meghan Markle. If you’re yearning to get in on the timeless and exquisite shape of the boatneck dress, you’re in luck — shop seven looks here!