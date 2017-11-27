More good news for Meghan Markle: she’s getting a designer coat named after her! After she wore this white wool coat by Canadian brand Line to her engagement press conference (styled by her close friend Jessica Mulroney), the company announced they’ll name the $799 belted coat the ‘Meghan,’ in honor of Prince Harry‘s fiancee.

“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a LINE coat to mark this very special occasion,” the brand said via statement. “We know this particular coat is one of her favorite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Unfortunately, the Meghan from Line the Label is already sold out, but Stylish has you covered with lookalikes that will make you feel like a winter princess. Scroll through the shop similar styles!

