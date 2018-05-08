The stars came out in full force for the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 7. While the ladies certainly excelled at delivering ensembles that followed the evenings theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the gents took the opportunity to turn it up to 11 and turn out some serious looks as well.

From Jared Leto’s invocation of Fashion Jesus in Gucci (a role that his hair has been practicing for years) to Pharrell‘s cross-embellished suit that he coordinated with the modest white brocade dress his wife Helen Lasichanh wore, tuxedos were elevated to divine heights. Oh and man of the hour Donald Glover wore a mauve Gucci look that was everything, while Justin Theroux celebrated his newly single-man status by looking dapper in Louis Vuitton. Scroll through to see the hunkiest of the hunks who changed the red carpet game at Met Gala 2018.