With a theme like “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we expected to see opulent gowns and religious motifs on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 7, but there turned out to be one fashion trend we never saw coming: the minidress. While some stars opted for long, flowing frocks (here’s looking at you Blake Lively), others, like co-chair Rihanna, kept things short and sweet but no less glam.

No matter the theme, we have grown accustomed to seeing attendees flaunt their fit physiques at the annual Costume Institute fete in nearly naked dress designs, and while there were a few of them (ahem, Zoe Kravitz), this year’s red carpet was filled with dresses that showed a different kind of skin. Rather than rock sheer panels and strategic beading, celebs like Katy Perry, Shailene Woodley and Kate Moss put their gams on display with higher hemlines.

Maybe it was the evening’s religion-inspired theme or maybe it’s just a shift in trend, but it seems the look of the night was the shrunken silhouette. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Met Gala minidresses!