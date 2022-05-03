Second looks! Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more stars made outfit changes after attending the Met Gala on Monday, May 2.

All eyes were on the 41-year-old Kardashians star when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with boyfriend Pete Davidson. In addition to the couple making their Met debut, Kardashian was turning heads in the Jean Louis dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-President John. F. Kennedy in 1962. She borrowed the dress from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for the “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion”-themed fundraiser.

“It didn’t fit! So I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks,’” Kardashian, who lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress, told La La Anthony on the carpet. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

The Selfish author also dyed her hair blonde for the occasion.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she told Vogue. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look. … I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight.”

While she went to extremes for the moment — “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day” — Kardashian only wore the sheer dress for photos, changing into a replica after she climbed the stairs of the museum.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do,” she told Vogue. “Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”

Afterward, Kardashian and Davidson, 28, then made their way back to their hotel to change.

“So, after the Met, I am starving,” the KKW Beauty CEO said via Instagram Stories. “And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City, are these mini donuts. Oh, my God, you guys. I have them in the room. How cute is this?”

When she and the Saturday Night Live star emerged from their hotel, Kardashian sported a giant coat with sunglasses while Davidson and Khloé Kardashian wore casual clothes. Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, hit the afterparties with Travis Barker. The Poosh founder, 43, sported a tight, strapless mini dress while the rocker, 46, opted for sparkly black pants and a white fringe top.

The engaged duo certainly weren’t the only ones hitting the town post-Met.

