After teasing Us with a single photo modeling a logo hoodie back in September 2018, Michael B. Jordan is making his official debut as Coach’s global menswear face in the brand’s spring 2019 campaigns — and the pics are well worth the wait. The Black Panther star is featured in Craig McDean-shot fragrance and ready-to-wear ads that show off his super cool style and swagger.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

In the new imagery, the actor is seen in a desert outside L.A. modeling some Coach classics — albeit with a modern twist (think: colorblock shearling jackets, patchwork leather bombers, belt bags and more). Oh, and then there is the fragrance campaign that features Jordan posing amongst vintage cars — swoon!

Keep scrolling for a fist-look at Jordan’s spring 2019 Coach campaigns!