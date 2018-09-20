Michael B. Jordan was named the first-ever global men’s face of the iconic American leatherwear brand Coach on Thursday, September 20, and the announcement is actually bringing the clothing and accessories brand back to its roots. While Coach is widely known for its handbags, the 75-year-old New York company got its start in men’s accessories, so Jordan’s appointment is a logical, if not immediately obvious, step for the brand.

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” the super stylish actor said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

According to the statement released by the brand, the Black Panther star will be featured in ad campaigns for men’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and fragrance beginning in spring 2019. But, much like his Coach womenswear counterpart Selena Gomez, he’ll be more than just a handsome face.

The brand said Jordan will be working alongside Coach creative director Stuart Vevers on special design projects and philanthropic endeavors in collaboration with the Coach Foundation.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2019 Front Row Report: See All the Stylish Stars at the Shows

While further details have yet to be shared, Gomez has grown her relationship with the brand to include two handbag and accessories collection and even her own ready-to-wear line for fall-winter 2018, so there should be plenty of opportunities for the actor to show off his design skills.

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” Vevers said in a statement. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

The Fall 2018 Coach x Selena Gomez Handbag and Clothing Collection Is Here

To announce the historic partnership, Jordan was photographed modeling a Coach logo hoodie that he wears with his signature laid-back swagger, and we can only hope there will be more where that came from in the months ahead!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!