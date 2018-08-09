The latest Coach x Selena Gomez collection is almost here, and you better believe it has Us excited for fall! Last year, Selena partnered with the iconic American brand to create the Grace Bag and a handful of accessories, but for fall 2018, the songstress worked with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers on a line of ready-to-wear pieces that marks her first foray into fashion with the brand. Oh, and there are also two new bag silhouettes in the line, too!

“I’m so proud of the collection,” Gomez said in a statement. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.”

In the newly released campaign imagery shot by photographer Steven Meisel in NYC, Gomez shows Us all how to layer for fall, pairing lace-trimmed silk slip dresses with cozy cardigans and pullovers. The ethereal color palette includes soft pinks and pastels that offer a .feminine complement to the structured handbags in the collection.

The new “Bond” and “Trail” bags dreamed up by SelGo and Vevers have a vintage feel. The oblong burgundy style features two top handles that may sound formal, but crystal-embellished trim adds a fun finish. The color-block train case-like design, meanwhile, has a detachable shoulder strap for added function. Both purses feature a hanging tag with the “Bad Liar” singer’s signature, just as the leather goods in her initial fall 2017 collection did.

“I love working with Selena because she brings her strong point-of-view to the design process,” Vevers said of the collab. “I wanted all of the pieces to reflect her style and her charm—and to feel effortless.”

While the latest Coach x Selena Gomez goods don’t officially hit stores until August 31, you can pre-order the flirty, ‘90s-inspired duds beginning August 14.

