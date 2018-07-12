Selena Gomez is here to make sure that we all look uber chic while we aim to hit our cardio zones with our FitBits. Ever since she teamed up with Puma in a brand ambassadorship, she’s all but totally given our athleisure vibes a makeover, with soft feminine and ballet-inspired leggings, crops and even sneakers. And now Puma and Selena Gomez are back to their old tricks, remixing our kicks strategy to elevated new heights with the new Amp XT sneaker.

The Amp XT is the high-performance fitness shoe that doesn’t compromise on aesthetics. As shown by Selena’s stunning ad in which she poses in the sleek white lace ups (and a killer leggings and sports bra combo, but that’s a another story), these trainers could be worn to work out, but will definitely look chic as you stride about town to pick up a smoothie for your post-exercise recovery.

Some sneaker specs: the shoe boasts an exaggerated rubber heel wrap for additional support, a knitted support collar for comfort as well as Ignite Foam to keep a bounce in your step (literally). Basically it’s the trifecta of what you need to keep your feet well-supported while you get your fitness on. And, of course, the shoe has a touch of stylistic attitude so that you can werk it while you work out.

The Amp XT is available on Puma.com and at selected retailers worldwide for $80. Because if you’re going to channel something in your workout (while looking fierce), it’s Selena Gomez’s strength.

