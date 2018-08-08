The time has finally come: the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians has arrived. And with the A-list cast, which includes Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh, you can bet that the makeup and hair for red carpet for its world premiere was glam-or-ous too.

From Constance Wu’s insanely glossy straight locks and long lashes and Awkwafina’s rich red lip to Michelle Yeoh’s perfectly glowy and fresh makeup and Gemma Chan’s gorgeous, but naturally contoured makeup, the ladies of Crazy Rich Asians killed it at the film’s world premiere on Tuesday, August 7, in LA. Luckily, we have the secrets to nailing each lady’s epic beauty look here! Read on for their hair and makeup details!