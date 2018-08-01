Mila Kunis is starring alongside funny lady Kate McKinnon in the new comedy thriller The Spy Who Dumped Me out Friday, August 3, and she is making the rounds to promote the film in some seriously stylish looks. While we are used to seeing the former That ’70s Show actress keep things casual in jeans and tees while out with hubby Ashton Kutcher and their kids Wyatt and Dimitri, she’s been all about the glam both on and off the red carpet.

Working with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (the duo behind JLo’s #flawless looks), Kunis has been rocking everything from a crimson gown at the L.A. premiere to modern power suits for TV appearances with ease. Paired with her signature lob and sultry eye makeup, the mom of two has fiercely and fashionably maintained her cool-girl edge through it all.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from The Spy Who Dumped Me press tour!