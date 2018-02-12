Whether you’re a high tops or low tops kind of gal, no one can deny the enduring cool of a pair of Chuck Taylors. And now it appears as though the cult-favorite sneaker will be getting a seriously cool update courtesy of Miley Cyrus. We were first tipped off about the collection when the Malibu singer took to Instagram in November 2017 to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of her glittery high top, low top and platform designs. She upped the ante on Sunday, February 11, when she shared some additional pics of herself modeling the forthcoming kicks on social media. A launch date for the collaboration has not been confirmed, but Cyrus told her followers that “MC x Converse” is “coming soon.” While we anxiously await its arrival, keep scrolling to see all the designs Cryrus has shared a sneak peek of so far!