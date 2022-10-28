Millie Bobby Brown Is Pretty in Pink, Cuddles Up to BF Jake Bongiovi at the ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

It girl! Millie Bobby Brown turned heads at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

The actress, 18, attended the debut screening of her Netflix film on Thursday, October 27, wearing a stunning baby pink halter dress by Louis Vuitton. (Brown became an ambassador for the fashion house earlier this year and starred in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2022 eyewear campaign.)

Her look on Thursday was adorned with metallic flowers and featured a draping detail at the back. The Stranger Things star complemented the gown with a voluminous updo and dangling diamond earrings. For her glam, Brown rocked winged eyeliner and a soft pink lip.

On the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award winner cuddled up to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The actor, 20, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, which he wore atop a black button-up.

The lovebirds, who have been romantically linked since 2021, made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the BAFTA Awards in March. The pair wore matching black ensembles — Brown in custom Louis Vuitton and the son of Jon Bon Jovi in Fendi.

Enola Holmes 2 picks up where the first film left off as Brown’s titular character takes on her first official case to find a missing girl. Chaos ensues as her mission proves to be dangerous and mysterious. The film will be available to stream via Netflix on November 4.

It’s been a busy year for Brown. In August, the Netflix personality revealed she is enrolled at Purdue University, where she is remotely studying human services while continuing to act.

She opened up about her college program in the September 2022 issue of Allure magazine, explaining that she wanted to “learn about the system and how to help young people” through her college program. According to Purdue’s website, students who major in human services “are concerned about today’s individuals and families and want to help them find solutions to challenging circumstances.”

Brown and other students in the field are “trained for a variety of careers in community-based programs, home-based programs, health-related social services, and mental health organizations,” and will gain “basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills.”

Keep scrolling to see more moments of Brown at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere: