We tend to think of Victoria’s Secret models as impossibly perfect, but they can stumble just like the rest of Us! While strutting in Shanghai during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, stunning model Ming Xi took a tumble on Monday, November 20 during the Winter’s Tale part of the show. Xi, who was wearing a flowing cape, sky-high stiletto sandals and a large floral headpiece, lost her balance and fell down on the runway.

Luckily, she recovered gracefully with a little help from fellow runway strutter Gizele Oliveira, proving that models have each others’ backs on the catwalk. Click through to see her fall and model recovery! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on November 28 at 10 pm on CBS.