Simple and sweet! You may know model Nicole Trunfio as the winner of the third installment of the Australian television series Supermodel of Australia or marriage to Gary Clark Jr., but she’s been steadily gaining recognition as the designer behind ERTH jewelry, known for its simplistic, every day pieces. A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Chanel Iman, Behati Prinsloo, Padma Lakshmi, Adriana Lima and more are big fans.

Now, she’s taking her talents to create chic and romantic Valentine’s Day gifts for all of her customers with the 5 Phases of Love collection which features five differently shaped center stones that fit onto a simple 14k gold chain necklace, bracelet, band or stud earring setting.

Even better? There’s a hidden message to every piece you pick out. Rather than using their traditional center stone names, Trufino renamed them with phrases like “I Love You,” “I Want You,” “I Adore You,” “I Need You” and “I’m Yours,” to add a more personalized touch.

With her new line, launching today, January 30, Trunfio hopes to pay homage to each unique and powerful phase of love and create the perfect gift for your loved ones. Scroll through to hear what she had to say!