Regardless of how many piercings you have, there is no denying that earrings are having a moment. During a recent trip to Disneyland with her adorable daughter Scarlett, Molly Sims complemented her glittery Mickey Mouse ears with a seriously sparkly earring party. In addition to a cool drop hoop with her initials, the actress sported a chunky gold ear cuff and mismatched styles. As Sims proved, when it comes to earrings, it’s the more the merrier these days, and we’ve gathered some cool cuffs, climbers, hoops and studs inspired by the lifestyle blogger. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!