Stylish

'Monarch' Family Tree: A Guide to the Stylish Country Music Family

By
MONARCH UPDATED FEATURE IMAGE
4

The Romans are country music’s most fashionable and accomplished family on FOX’s new drama Monarch. Headed by the reigning queen of country music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie (Trace Adkins), the Roman family’s musical dynasty has dazzled stages and red carpets for years.

Carrying on the hit-making mantle with their Texas-sized talent and elevated country-western style are daughters Nicky (Anna Friel) and Gigi (Beth Ditto) and grandson Ace (Iñigo Pascual).

Don’t miss Dottie, Nicky, Gigi, Ace and the rest of the talented Romans on Monarch premiering Sunday, January 30 after the NFL, then Tuesdays at 9/8c starting 2/1 on FOX.

Scroll below to learn more about the characters:

