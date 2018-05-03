If haven’t gotten a calendar alert, Mother’s Day is coming . Yes, Sunday, May 13, is all about the ladies who give Us life, advice and the side-eye when needed. And the get. the. job. don. That’s why it’s super-duper important to spoil her with the most amazing gift possible for her special day dedicated to how she’s such an amazing parent.

From belly-loving goodies for the pregnant lady in your life (hey, she’s a momma to be!) to luxurious pillows and linens that will help your mom catch up on the sleep that you no doubt deprived her of during your childhood and teen years, 2018 proves to be a really good year to gift your mom something lavish. Check out our curated guide to the best lifestyle, beauty and accessories to pick up for your mother to help her celebrate Mother’s Day feeling refreshed, renewed and just as special as she is to the folks around her.