We all scream for ice cream! Makeup and frozen sweet treats may not seem like an obvious pairing, but the Museum of Ice Cream (you know, that Instagram-friendly wonderland with the sprinkle “pool” that travels around the country) has teamed up Sephora Collection (the beauty mecca’s in-house makeup line) on a range of popsicle-shaped lip stains, waffle cone-inspired face palettes, sprinkle-filled makeup brushes and more that are — almost! — too cute to use.

Founded in 2016, the Museum of Ice Cream instantly became a cultural (and culinary) phenomenon thanks to its edible installations. In teaming up Sephora Collection, MOIC is translating those vibrant colors and delicious designs into social media-worthy beauty essentials.

Priced between $18 and $64, the Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Collection limited-edition collab launched in Sephora and at the MOIC San Francisco outpost on Thursday, September 20. Keep scrolling to shop all the adorable pieces!