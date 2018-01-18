Add a little magic to your step with these super cute Minnie Mouse running shoes. New Balance released the collection which features six different sneakers, all inspired by our favorite furry friend. They come in Minnie’s signature colors (black and red) some even with polka dots! The collection is available in stores and online now, just in time for Valentine’s day so be sure to snag one for the Disney lover in your life or treat yourself.

