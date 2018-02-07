Oh, baby! New mama Kylie Jenner may have put the world’s most pressing question to rest on Tuesday, February 6, when she shared the first picture of her newborn daughter on Instagram along with the little girl’s name, Stormi Webster. And while we loved getting a sneak peek at baby Stormi, we couldn’t help but notice the beauty mogul was rocking an opaque light pink manicure that was an ’80s dream come true. We are used to seeing sheer pinks and milky nudes, but this creamy baby pink nail polish seemed retro-but-cool and perfect for a Valentine’s Day mani. Keep scrolling for our favorite Kylie-inspired pink polishes!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.