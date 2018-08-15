Talk about limited edition! To celebrate the surprise release of her hotly anticipated new album Queen that dropped a full week before it was expected to, Nicki Minaj teamed up with sportswear and sneaker brand Just Don on a line of t-shirts that — get this — will only be available until 12 a.m. EST on Friday, August 17. Anyone who snaps up one of the $35 designs will also receive a digital copy of the new album.

Melding Just Don designer Don C’s signature sports references (think: jersey-inspired numbers and riffs on team logos) with nods to the rapper’s NYC heritage, the capsule collection features seven styles in bold primary colors. Available exclusively on NickiMinajQueen.com for the next 24 hours or so, the site says the tees will take about four weeks to ship but the album is available to download immediately so you can get your groove on. Keep scrolling for a look at the Nicki x Just Don collection!