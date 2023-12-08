Nicki Minaj is a risk-taker when it comes to music and fashion.

Through the years, Minaj has been hailed as a trailblazer breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes in the rap industry — while also serving up memorable looks on and off the red carpet.

The hip-hop star has never shied away from a bold style statement, expressing herself via outfits that feature vibrant colors, unique textures and daring silhouettes. The artist often teams her over-the-top ensembles with lively hair moments, including towering wigs, rainbow dye jobs and Rapunzel-like hair extensions. She’s known to rock stiletto-esque manicures too.

While fans often bask in her style choices while she’s on stage or at the Grammys or VMAs, Minaj has been a staple at the Met Gala — further confirming her It Girl status as an invite to fashion’s biggest night is hard to come by. One of her most notable Met moments came in May 2018 when she graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a bright red sequined Oscar de la Renta gown teamed with a tulle cape and a beaded headpiece.

Keep scrolling to see Minaj’s style evolution: