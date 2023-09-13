Nicki Minaj took the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards by storm.

On Tuesday, September 12, Minaj, 40, slayed in a lacy Dolce & Gabbana dress while emceeing and performing at the awards show — for her second year in a row.

For the red carpet, Minaj looked beautiful in a romantic pink ensemble, including a corset bodice, sheer skirt and dainty veil. She made the outfit even more exciting with sparkly statement earrings and platform pumps. Her makeup featured a radiant foundation, subtle contour, rosy cheeks, hot pink eyeshadow and dramatic eyeliner. She topped the look off with lined lips and long stiletto nails. Minaj’s hair was parted down the middle and worn in a fierce straightened style.

Not only is Minaj the talk of the night for her outfit, but she’s also nominated for a number of awards. She’s up for Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects for her track “Super Freaky Girl. She’s also nominated for Artist of the Year as well as Best R&B for her song “Love In The Way.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Minaj’s showstopping looks at the VMAs: