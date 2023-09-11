The MTV Video Music Awards always boasts a lengthy roster of performers, but the schedule for 2023’s event seems even more jam-packed than usual.
Nicki Minaj is set to perform triple duty, hosting the show and performing twice — once on her own and again as part of a massive tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “Why would the @vmas let me host this show??? 😂 knowing I’m… different,” she joked via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, September 10. “#Vmas see ya on the 12th NEW YAWWWK.”
This year’s show will also feature a performance by Shakira, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previous recipients of the accolade include Beyoncé, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.
“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence the masses with her unique musical prowess,” Bruce Gillmer — Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+’s chief content officer for music — said in a statement announcing the honor. “She’s a trailblazer for women around the world and one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling for a complete guide to all the performers:
Anitta
The Brazilian superstar will perform her song “Funk Rave” and team up with K-pop band Tomorrow X Together for the song “Back for More.”
Doja Cat
After hosting the show in 2021, Doja Cat will return to the VMAs stage as a performer — possibly in the guise of alter ego Scarlet. Her fourth album, also named Scarlet, is due out on September 22.
Fall Out Boy
The beloved emo band — and four-time VMA winners — will perform after a jam-packed year, which saw the release of their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust.
Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Medley
Minaj, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five are set to team up for a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Demi Lovato
After her surprise appearance on The Masked Singer as Anonymouse, Lovato will take the stage at the VMAs for an as-yet-announced song. She is gearing up for the September 15 release of Revamped, which will include re-recorded rock versions of 10 of her past songs.
Lil Wayne
The veteran rapper will treat viewers to the live debut of his new single “Kat Food.”
Kaliii
The rapper is one of three artists set to perform on the Extended Play Stage.
Karol G
The Colombian artist will likely play something from her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito, but some fans are also hoping she’ll pop up for a “TQG” segment during Shakira’s medley.
Diddy
The rapper is receiving the Global Icon Award this year, becoming the third recipient following the Foo Fighters in 2021 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022. Diddy is expected to perform a medley of his biggest hits.
Peso Pluma
The Mexican singer released his third studio album, Génesis, in June.
Renée Rapp
Following the August release of her debut album, Snow Angel, Rapp is set to perform on the Extended Play Stage.
Måneskin
The Italian glam rockers will hit the VMAs stage for the second year a row, this time with their new song “Honey (Are U Coming?).”
Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, Nav, Future and A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Producer Metro Boomin will team up with several rappers for performances of two songs: ”Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” and ”Calling.”
Nicki Minaj
In addition to joining other rappers for the hip-hop anniversary tribute, Minaj will perform her new single “Last Time I Saw You” for the first time. Her latest album, Pink Friday 2, is slated for release in November.
NLE Choppa
The Memphis-born rapper is one of two artists set to perform during the preshow.
Kelsea Ballerini
Ballerini is the only country artist scheduled for this year’s VMAs — and it’s her first time performing at the event — so there’s no doubt she’ll put on a good show.
Olivia Rodrigo
It’s safe to say Rodrigo’s appearance is one of the most anticipated performances of the evening, given that her second album, Guts, debuted just days ago. Will she sing “Vampire,” “Bad Idea Right?” or something else? Place your bets now!
Sabrina Carpenter
After wrapping up her gig as an opener on the Mexican and South American dates of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Carpenter will perform during the VMAs preshow
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
The dynamic duo will perform their latest collaboration, “Bongos,” which comes three years after the release of their hit “WAP.”
Shakira
The Colombian pop star will perform a career-spanning medley of her hits as the latest winner of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Stray Kids
One of two K-pop bands taking the stage at this year’s event, Stray Kids is set to perform their song “S-Class.”
Tomorrow X Together
The K-pop superstars will team up with Anitta for the song “Back for More.”
The Warning
Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning — made up of three sisters — is one of three acts who will appear on the Extended Play Stage.