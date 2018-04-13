Leave it to Nicole Richie and Urban Decay to come up with the ultimate festival season makeup kit! With Coachella kicking off this weekend, Richie’s boho-chic House of Harlow 1960 has teamed up with UD to launch a limited-edition makeup bag and travel-friendly collection of her favorite products that will take you from the desert to the English countryside and beyond.

Exclusive to Revolve.com, the former Simple Life star designed a black and gold pouch with malachite accents that will fit all of your beauty essentials, while still looking cute in your purse. Richie, who first partnered with Urban Decay for the launch of its “sex proof” Troublemaker Mascara last year, has long been a fan of the brand that is known for its innovative formulas, fashion-forward colors and budge-proof products.

For her specially branded collection, Richie chose Urban Decay’s cult-favorite setting sprays, iconic gel-like eyeliners in earthen hues and a glitter formula for a sparkly addition. She also included her favorite red-orange lipstick to complete the flower child look. Basically, the edit is everything you’ll need to zap shine, define the eyes and add a pop of color to your pout whether you have tickets to a music festival or just want to look like you do. Keep scrolling to shop the full collection that is currently available to pre-order!

