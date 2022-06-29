11 Best Beauty Buys From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The most wonderful time of the year is nearly here! Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale opens July 15, but the retailer’s already given us a taste of all of the epic deals. Preview products just dropped and Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up the cream of the crop.

For the unfamiliar, Nordstrom is home to some of the biggest brand names in the beauty sphere, like Supergoop!, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics and countless others.

The annual sale is the perfect time to score great deals on high-ticket items. Our editors are currently eyeing La Mer’s The Endless Transformation Collection. It comprises $635 worth of products — The Concentrate serum, The Eye Concentrate and Crème de la Mer — for $420.

Think that deal’s good? There’s so much more where that came from: a YSL fragrance trio for $50 off, the famed Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Kit for under $100 and a Nest candle set for just $36.

Another perk of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the brand’s exclusive, one-of-a-kind deals that are exclusive to the sale. Among them is the MAC’s Eye Attire Kit, which comes with a palette of neutral shimmer shadows, an eyeliner and mascara — all for under $50.

As of today, shoppers can preview Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals across all categories. That means you can add your favorite items to your virtual wish list so that you head into the sale with a game plan.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will run for just over two weeks to the public. Nordstrom cardholders have early access from July 6-14.

Keep scrolling to check out these products as well as our complete, curated edit of beauty buys from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.