It’s that time of year! Nordstrom is back with its epic anniversary sale, and you’re going to want to get your wishlist ready. Early access for Nordstrom cardholders begins Thursday, July 12, and the sale opens to the public on Friday, July 20. The entire store is basically on sale with the deals lasting through Sunday, August 5, but, when it comes to the beauty department, there is a good chance the fab offerings won’t last long.

As is its custom, the Seattle-based retailer has once again partnered with the hundreds of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance brands it carries to create a series of exclusive products and kits (think: limited edition NARS face palettes and jumbo-size versions of some of Kiehl’s bestsellers) just for the sale, meaning the price points can’t be beat.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your own vanity or (wisely!) already thinking about holiday gifting, this season’s offerings include everything from a sensible three-pack of your favorite Supergoop! sunscreen to a splurge-worthy edition of Trish McEvoy’s iconic makeup planner. Keep scrolling to see the most covetable beauty finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Oh, and want to know the best shoe to treat yourself to from the sale? Check out our Shop With Us pick!