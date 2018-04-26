Um, excuse Us, but if you aren’t irrationally stoked for the upcoming lady-lead Ocean’s 8 film, you will be once you see what the cast has been wearing while promoting the film. While two of the ladies (Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter) stayed this one out, six of the eight in question turned up for CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 25, looking beyond chic. Which is to be expected because let’s face it, if you’re lining up Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina) and Anne Hathaway on a red carpet together that red carpet is going to be glam.

Each lady made a total statement with her look but followed her own unique style. Sarah Paulson went classic with a serious oopmh in shimmering beaded gold, Sandra Bullock proved once more that no one on the planet looks better in navy blue than she does, Anne Hathaway rocked a signature embellished dress, Mindy Kaling wore the heck out of her black and white striped statement dress, Cate Blanchett looked elegant AF in brocade and Awkwafina looked like a total boss in a striped suit.

Just imagine when when Rihanna and Helena join the party? We feel dizzy just thinking about it.