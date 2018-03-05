The 2018 award season has officially come to close, and after starting off with an all-black statement at the Golden Globes and embracing Time’s Up pins and white flowers at the SAG Awards and Grammys, the 2018 Oscars were an ultra-glam night of gorgeous gown, bedazzled dressed and colorful creations. While stars’ individuality was certainly on display, we couldn’t help but notice a few key trends emerge. From Hollywood legend Jane Fonda leading the way in suffragette-inspired white to Nicole Kidman wowing us in jewel tones, keep scrolling for six red carpet dress trends from the 2018 Oscars that could inspire bridal, prom and party looks in the seasons to come!