Just like dangerously low-waisted jeans, spaghetti-strap tops and babydoll dresses, supersize sunglasses were a fashion staple of the early 2000s. And while larger frames have remained en vogue to this day, the ultra-oversize shades (think: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie circa The Simple Life) had seemingly gone by the wayside — until now. Jessica Simpson, who became a fashion icon while famously questioning the contents of a tuna can right around the start of the millennium, shared a selfie on Instagram on Monday, July 30, on her way to the airport rocking a pair of enormous square frames that had #TBT written all over them.

Captioning the sultry snap “plane ready ✈” the extra-large shades are certainly ideal for shielding tired airplane eyes from the pesky paparazzi. Rather than opt for a chunky pair in black or dark brown, the mom of two chose a golden-hue design that played up her flowing blonde locks, glowing complexion and rosy pout. The result was more “‘70s boho chic” than “early 2000s reality star” and perfectly in keeping with Jessica’s eclectic style.

Considering supermodels like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been rocking ‘80s-inspired super skinny shades as of late, it’s hard to say if gigantic frames are officially making a comeback. But Jessica is certainly inspiring Us to give the all-concealing style a second try. Keep scrolling to see our favorite oversize sunglasses!